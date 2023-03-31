Temperatures are starting off feeling like the teens and 20s as northerly winds are working on pivoting out of the south-southeast for the day ahead. Accompanying the cold air this morning are increasing clouds and clean roads for your morning drive.

The afternoon will see a warm front lifting northeast across the North Country and Upper Valley. Rain showers are likely in the valleys with a mountain mix especially above 1,500′. Temperatures will top out in the low 40s by the early afternoon, but will continue to drop through the evening commute home; back down into the 30s by the end of the day.

Overnight into Saturday, we’ll begin a new warm up but it will remain unsettled. Temps will land in the 40s and 50s by tomorrow morning with a rise into the middle and upper 60s by the afternoon. Scattered showers/downpours/thunder are likely in the morning and then again for the afternoon with a break in the action around lunchtime.

This system will exit by Sunday as we turn sharply cooler for the end of the weekend. Rainfall totals will average 0.50″ to 1.50″ and when combined with the equivalent of 1 to 2″ of water in our snow pack, it may lead to rises on local rivers. Remain weather aware as you’re driving around this weekend.