Waterbury is latest VT community with reported activity by white supremacist group

The vandalism of the Waterbury Dam reported to Vermont State Police on Wednesday is the latest in a series of incidents in Vermont since early 2018 in which a nationally-known white supremacist group is believed to have been involved.

In early June, Hinesburg Police Chief Anthony Cambridge wrote on social media that Patriot Front stickers had been found in several places in town, including on a pride banner outside the United Church of Hinesburg. At that time, the chief added that the person or people responsible for the flag incident would be charged with a hate crime if they were caught.

The Patriot Front was founded in August 2017, almost immediately after the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia where counter-protester Heather Heyer was killed. Patriot Front flyers or stickers have been found in Burlington several times since then, in locations including the University of Vermont and Champlain College campuses.

Neither anyone from the Vermont State Police, nor Chief Cambridge, were available for an interview late Thursday.