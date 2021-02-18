Waterbury Winterfest reinvented in midst of pandemic

Grab your phones or your cameras because there is only week left in this photo contest! The Waterbury Winterfest has been changed into the Wanderlust Challenge photo scavenger hunt. This year, Waterbury Winterfest needed to be re-engineered in order to stay vigilant in the midst of the pandemic.

The photo scavenger hunt started on January 29th and will continue through February 26th. To participate, just take photos of you or your “mascot” completing each activity in the Wanderlust Challenge. A team mascot can be an action figure, your pet, or a favorite toy. If you choose a mascot, it must be photographed at each completed challenge. After completing challenges, you can upload the pictures to the Waterbury Winterfest website. Pictures must be uploaded by Friday of each week.

Awards will be given out to teams with the highest points. They will be awarded on Town Meeting Day, March 2nd.

The Wanderlust Challenge was created to show that you can continue to celebrate winter in Waterbury even during a pandemic. Participants are asked to follow Covid safety protocols and not create a team with people from other households.