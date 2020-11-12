‘We are not immune’ to COVID spike, Cuomo says

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 01: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a news conference on July 1, 2020 in New York City. The governor expressed alarm at Director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci’s recent prediction that there could be 100,000 new Covid-19 cases per day and provided a number of updates related to an increase of states where out-of-state visitors will be required to quarantine for 14 days.
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo released the most recent figures on the state’s coronavirus response and microcluster focus zones.

“COVID is raging nationally, setting record numbers of cases and hospitalizations with each passing day,” Cuomo said. “While New York is doing better than just about any state in the United States, we are not immune from the national trend. Now it’s up to what we do. There is no pre-destined future here. It’s a pure consequence of our actions. If we stay New York Tough and don’t fall subject to COVID fatigue and we stay smart through the holidays, through Thanksgiving, through Christmas, through Hanukkah, we’ll keep it under control. New Yorkers just have to continue to take it seriously. I know it has been a long time, but these next weeks are going to be key and we really need people to buckle down to fend off the tide.”

Check out New York’s most recent data as of Thursday:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,677 (+49)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 261
  • Hospital Counties – 52
  • Number ICU – 308 (+4)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 136 (+1)
  • Total Discharges – 81,198 (+178)
  • Deaths – 29
  • Total Deaths – 26,055

The positive testing rate statewide is 2.95%. In all focus areas under the microcluster strategy, its 4.86%, and outside the focus zones, it’s 2.53%. In focus areas, 28,906 test results were reported Wednesday, with 1,406 positives. Elsewhere in the state, not counting microclusters, 133,721 test results were reported, yielding 3,391 positives:

Focus Zone10/24-10/31
% Positive		11/1-11/7
% Positive		7-day rolling
average		11/10
% Positive		11/11
% Positive
Brooklyn orange zone4.78%3.33%4.21%3.22%4.24%
Queens yellow zone2.65%2.96%3.57%3.65%3.00%
Rockland County orange zone4.08%2.96%2.49%1.81%2.84%
Orange County yellow zone2.37%1.96%2.12%1.74%0.00%
Broome County yellow zone6.00%4.13%3.81%3.41%1.64%
Chemung County orange zone5.52%6.45%5.22%4.52%5.51%
Westchester County orange zone6.20%7.46%8.34%4.78%11.34%
Erie County yellow zone2.86%5.35%6.91%8.12%8.16%
Monroe County yellow zone2.22%4.06%5.18%6.21%5.69%
Onondaga County yellow zone2.83%4.68%5.96%7.37%7.41%
Staten Island yellow zone2.58%3.00%3.77%4.88%3.91%
Tioga County yellow zone5.83%10.03%10.49%15.79%16.67%
All focus areas3.06%3.85%4.71%4.96%4.86%
Statewide, including clusters1.54%1.95%2.60%2.93%2.95%
Statewide, exclusind clusters1.34%1.81%2.15%2.58%2.53%

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionMondayTuesdayWednesday
Capital Region2.9%1.2%2.0%
Central New York5.7%3.2%4.1%
Finger Lakes3.8%4.6%4.8%
Long Island3.5%3.3%3.1%
Mid-Hudson3.6%3.7%3.7%
Mohawk Valley2.2%1.6%2.2%
New York City2.4%2.8%2.4%
North Country2.2%2.1%1.5%
Southern Tier1.4%1.5%1.6%
Western New York5.7%4.4%5.5%

Of the 545,762 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany4,33684
Allegany54340
Broome4,21548
Cattaraugus64215
Cayuga59421
Chautauqua1,18726
Chemung2,24144
Chenango4803
Clinton34413
Columbia85511
Cortland69215
Delaware2664
Dutchess6,00359
Erie16,540512
Essex2240
Franklin1619
Fulton3813
Genesee54114
Greene57410
Hamilton200
Herkimer4764
Jefferson2924
Lewis21015
Livingston4518
Madison68412
Monroe9,763249
Montgomery3044
Nassau52,897322
Niagara2,56459
NYC276,9761,662
Oneida3,32069
Onondaga7,211190
Ontario88919
Orange14,803102
Orleans48014
Oswego87131
Otsego4582
Putnam2,05929
Rensselaer1,25815
Rockland19,414137
Saratoga1,61128
Schenectady1,80225
Schoharie1374
Schuyler2088
Seneca1999
St. Lawrence52718
Steuben1,29529
Suffolk52,065321
Sullivan1,9408
Tioga91327
Tompkins76531
Ulster2,71723
Warren4952
Washington3900
Wayne71814
Westchester43,292352
Wyoming28716
Yates1824

Yesterday, 29 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 26,055. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Allegany2
Bronx2
Broome2
Chemung3
Dutchess1
Erie5
Franklin1
Greene1
Kings1
Manhattan2
Monroe2
Montgomery1
Oneida1
Queens1
Rensselaer1
Rockland1
Tioga1

