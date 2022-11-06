Good Sunday evening! It’s a damp and foggy conclusion to our weekend as a cold front drags through with breezy south winds, a few more showers, and mostly cloudy skies. Sunshine will return for Monday!

If you have any dinner or late night plans for this evening make sure you have the umbrella on standby. There will be just a few showers to contend with as a cold front slides to the east with breezy south winds gusting up to 20+ mph. Temperatures will drop into the 50s/60s by Monday morning making for a mild start to the new week.

Monday afternoon will feature highs rebounding into the mid 60s with south winds gusting up to 30+ mph from time to time. Nevertheless, it will be another day that showcases well above average temperatures as our average high now sits at 50 degrees.

Previewing Election Day Tuesday, it will be a cold one. Temperatures will land in the 40s alongside a few clouds, brisk north winds, and crisp wind chills; weather worthy of the winter jacket.