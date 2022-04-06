Make sure to get outdoors and enjoy the forecast from start to finish today. It will be the last, true nice day for most until early next week. This morning, temperatures are in the 20s and 30s alongside partly cloudy skies north and mostly cloudy skies south. Those mostly cloudy skies across southern Vermont and New Hampshire will leak out a few, isolated rain showers later this morning. Other than making the roads a bit wet, it will not be an impactful rainfall.

As we move into the afternoon, sunshine breaks out across the North Country and Upper Valley with clouds hanging tough in southern Vermont and New Hampshire. Those clouds will result in a cooler day from central Vermont and points south. Temperatures will top out in the upper 40s to low 50s the further south you travel. In the North Country and Upper Valley, temperatures will top out in the upper 50s to low 60s with an abundance of sunshine and north to south winds of 5-15 mph.

Thursday’s forecast gets messy as our next big weather-maker arrives as an all rainfall event. Thursday morning, heavy rain and downpours are expected to break out in the St. Lawrence Valley. The rest of the North Country and Upper Valley will experience just a few showers and sprinkles for the Thursday morning commute.

Thursday afternoon, the axis of heavy rain will extend farther north into Montreal and southern Quebec. Scattered showers will become a bit more likely for the Champlain and Connecticut River Valleys. The Northeast Kingdom will likely see more widespread showers by the late afternoon and evening.

Overnight, the heaviest rain will sprawl out from south to north across the Empire, Green Mountain, and Granite States. Late tonight through daybreak on Friday is when most of us will pick up a bulk of our rainfall. Totals will range from 1-2″+ in the North Country and especially in the St. Lawrence Valley; minor flooding is possible. Elsewhere, rainfall amounts will add up between 0.5 – 1″+ making for a renewed threat of muddy rural roads. Take it easy, drive safe, and remain weather aware.