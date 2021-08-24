Weather Blog: Basking in the heat and humidity before relief rolls in Friday

Today: Decreasing clouds with afternoon sunshine as temperatures reach the mid to upper 80’s… heat index values pushing the low 90’s

Wednesday: Hot! Mostly sunny skies and a small chance for an afternoon downpour or thunderstorm, especially for the Saint Lawrence River Valley. Temperatures climb to near 90, with sticky dewpoints leaving heat index values in the mid to upper 90’s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny to start with scattered showers and storms bubbling up with an approaching cold front. Temperatures climb to the mid to upper 80’s

Friday: RELIEF FROM THE HEAT! Mostly sunny skies and temperatures only climbing into the mid to upper 70’s and dewpoints in the 40’s and 50’s!!!

Have a great Tuesday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley