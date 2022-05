It’s green up day in Vermont! Don’t forget the sunscreen wear your bright colors especially if you’re on a busy road and watch out for ticks! The forecast looks great with temperatures in the lower 60’s and tons of sunshine!

Mother’s day will be stunning! Temperatures in the upper 60’s nearing 70 with full sunshine! Get out and celebrate all the Moms in your life!

Happy Weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley