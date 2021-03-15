Weather Blog: Bitter blast of cold air, before we return to seasonable temps mid-week

Who else is waking up in a sleepy Daylight saving daze, only to walk outside to a bitter rude awakening! BRRRRR it’s cold this morning, and it’s all thanks to that brutal wind!

Today is probably the coldest day of the week, with afternoon high temperatures climbing into the upper teens to low twenties, but as long as those winds stay strong (which the will NW 10-20 mph) our wind chills will range from +/- 5-10°

Although another cold start is expect for Tuesday morning with lows in the single digits, winds are settling to S @ 5-10 mph meaning the wind chill won’t be so brutal. And temperatures for Tuesday are making a run toward the upper 30’s to low 40’s- seasonable for this time of year!

By Wednesday our temperatures head above average in the mid 40’s under partly to mostly sunny skies

Have a great day!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley