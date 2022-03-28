It’s a “not-so-nice” start to the work week across the Upper Valley and North Country. We are contending with bitterly cold wind chills in the single digits above and below zero for the first half of the day. A disturbance passing us by from the weekend is continuing to pump in some strong north winds, which is altogether responsible for the frigid wind chills and even leftover snow showers. Speaking of which, the snow showers and blowing snow have led to poor visibility and snow covered roads this morning. PLEASE drive with an abundance of caution as conditions will vary quite a bit from town to town.

The afternoon will feature breaks of sunshine, mountain flurries/snow showers (Dusting to two inches), and strong north winds of 20-30+ mph. Those north winds combined with already cold highs in the low 20s is bad news bears for anyone who has to be out in the elements today. Wind chills even this afternoon will land in the single digits and low teens. Bundle up with your best and warmest winter gear.

Eventually, we will warm up through Tuesday with temperatures rebounding to near freezing tomorrow with partly to mostly cloudy skies returning to the forecast. Unfortunately, with the true warm up for mid to late week will also come a few new disturbances with rain and snow chances likely. Stay tuned to the forecast as it continues to evolve.