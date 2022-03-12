Snow will continue to exit from east to west across the North Country and Upper Valley this evening. Overall, snowfall totals averaged 8-12″ in the higher terrain with around 4-8″ in the valleys. There were some locations across northern New York that did not see as much and only totaled around a dusting to 2″.

Snow showers will likely continue after midnight tonight into Sunday as northwest winds kick into high gear. Northwest winds will gust upwards of 20-40 mph tonight allowing for the blowing/drifting of snow and bitterly cold wind chills. If you have anywhere to be tonight through Sunday you will want to make sure to dress in very warm layers. Also, keep a close eye on the roadways as they may become recoated with snow.

As we navigate into next week, temperatures will begin to rebound back into the middle to upper 40s alongside partly cloudy skies and mountain flurries. Overall, the forecast for next week looks milder, drier, and brighter.