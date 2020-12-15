Weather Blog: Bone-chilling windchills

Temperatures early Tuesday morning aren’t terrible, actually above average for this time of year (the average morning low is 19°) BUT if you factor in a strong northwest wind, windchills are stuck in the teens and single digits! Even SUBZERO in a few spots!

We talk a lot about windchill this time of year, but what really is a windchill and what does it mean for you?

Well a normal human’s body temperature is right around 98.6°F and that heat creates a warm little bubble around you, helping to keep you insulated.

When the wind is calm, that bubble of heat stays right around your body, allowing you to maintain your internal temperature. But when the wind is blowing, even a little bit, that bubble of warm air is pushed away from your body allowing your body heat to escape and exposing you to the bitterly cold temperatures.

To calculate the windchill, you take the current wind speed and the current temperature and plug it into this very complicated long equation.

And for those of you who just had some triggering memories of algebra, fear not! The National Weather Service has plugged in the numbers and created this easy to read chart so you can figure out how cold it’s going to feel, without having to remember PEMDAS!

As windchills get lower and lower, the time it takes for frostbite to form on exposed skin also gets lower and lower! All the more reason to bundle up!

We’re not only tracking the bitterly cold temperatures through Thursday, we are also watching another nor’easter that is expect to bring some folk in the northeast close to a foot of snow… but unfortunately just like last week, northern New England and New York are left on the outer fringes of this system.

It’s because an area of high pressure, currently in control of our forecast is suppressing the storm southward, meaning that the highest snowfall totals will fall in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern New England.

We’re not completely missing out though, as a few of the outer band could bring a dusting to 3 inches for most, with 3-6″ likely for folks south of Rt. 4.

Happy Tuesday! Stay warm!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley