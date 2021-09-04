Weather Blog: Breaking down the shower chance through the rest of the Labor Day weekend

Tonight: While it’s a dry and quiet evening, clouds are on the increase after midnight with a few spot showers or sprinkles by early Sunday. Temperatures fall to the mid to upper 50’s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a handful of showers to start the day, becoming more widespread with pockets of heavier downpours by afternoon. It’s a breezy day with winds out of the south and west at 10-20 mph as top temperatures reach the low to mid 70’s.

Labor Day: Some sunshine for the morning, with the afternoon chance for showers and thunderstorms by early afternoon. Storms should be pretty run of the mill, with thunder and lightning, gustier winds and heavy downpours. Temperatures climb to the low to mid 70’s

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Mid 70’s

Have a great rest of the weekend

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley