We’re beginning the day beneath partly to mostly sunny skies. There’s also quite the north-northwest breeze blowing as you step out the door. That means we will want to accommodate for the wind chill once again this morning. Be sure to bundle up in your warm winter jacket as temperatures are starting off in the teens and 20s with wind chill values a bit colder than that.

The afternoon ahead looks partly to mostly sunny with highs rebounding into the upper 40s to low 50s. There will still be a wind chill factor to contend with for the second half of the day as north winds gust upwards of 20-30 mph. Hold onto your ballcap and keep a firm grip on the steering wheel when driving around today.

As we navigate into the weekend, more clouds will be situated east both Saturday and Sunday. Meanwhile, farther west we will find lots of sunshine. It will be a cool start to the weekend with highs in the mid 50s, but we rebound nicely for Sunday with readings in the low 60s. The best part about this weekend forecast is that it will remain dry through and through due to an area of high pressure filtering in from Canada. Enjoy the weekend and keep cozy!