It’s a bright and bitter start to this Monday, with temperature below zero in northern zones!

We stick with the sunshine through much of the day ahead, with clouds building towards the afternoon ahead of our next system that rolls in overnight.

That system is a weak low pressure system passing through the region, with widespread steady snow…

That widespread snow tapers off to scattered snow shower for the morning commute, still expect sloppy roads for the Tuesday Drive.

We wrap up the flakes after lunch-time leaving a dusting to 3 inches for most folks.

Behind that low comes another round of bitter cold temperatures with single digits afternoon highs Wednesday!