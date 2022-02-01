Today is going to be GORGEOUS !!!!!! Mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing into the low to mid 30’s

Although Wednesday comes with warmer temperatures in the 40’s , we’ll find more clouds and breezy winds out of the south at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30-40 mph especially along the lake shore.

Looming to our west is a cold front that starts to creep into the region around dinner time for the Saint Lawrence River Valley. We may start with a brief period of light rain in the valleys before temperatures fall below freezing and we all flip over to all snow. Any wet roads could freeze over creating dangerous conditions as temperatures fall early Thursday morning.

Winter storm watch is in place until 1 PM Friday, but with be replace with a winter storm warning or winter weather advisory as the storm gets closer.

The snow picks up in intensity Thursday afternoon and evening, when the heaviest bands work in, once again snarling travel for the evening commute, and there is the possibility of power outages with the heavy snow weighing down the lines especially in southern zones.

Right now totals range between 6-12″ for most folks, with a little bit less in southern VT and the Upper Valley, as the system wraps up Friday Morning.

Check back for the latest on this system as we get a little bit closer to Thursday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley