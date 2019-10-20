Weather Blog: Bring on the Sunday Morning chill!

From Alburgh to Orwell, Peru to Westford- a Frost Advisory is up for the Champlain Valley from Midnight to 9 AM Sunday Morning.

The end of the growing season is here! Any plants still left in the garden? Harvest them now they won’t be doing too well by tomorrow morning!

Don’t worry, it’s going to be cold everywhere else, the Champlain Valley just hasn’t seen it’s first frost/freeze yet!

It might be a chilly start to Sunday, but overall it’s not shaping up to be too bad of a day. You might notice a few more high clouds and there is the slightest chance for a sprinkle or two. It’s all thanks to Post-Tropical Cyclone Nestor, moving a tiny bit closer to our region. For the most part, it will be virga, or rain that evaporates before it touches our heads, I wouldn’t cancel any plans over it, but it might be a smart idea to keep the rain jacket in the backseat of the car.

Once that clears by, we start off the work week dry and sunny! With temperatures in the low 60’s Monday will be a beautiful start before messy weather moves in for Tuesday.