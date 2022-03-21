We are beginning the day with partly to mostly cloudy skies, brisk west winds, and chill temperatures in the 20s to middle 30s. There’s also some patchy fog in a few valleys with a couple of slick spots across the higher terrain. Otherwise, roadways are mostly wet so be sure to drive safe.

As we head into the afternoon, partly sunny to partly cloudy skies will return to the forecast with breezy west-northwest winds of 15-25 mph. Despite the few clouds and cold breezes, temperatures will rise above average. Many of us will top out in the middle to upper 40s with just a slight wind chill to factor in from time to time. Overnight, winds keep kicking and skies cloud up a little bit leading to lows in the 20s.

Our nice stretch of above average temperatures, dry weather, and sunshine will extend through midweek. Thereafter, we’ll be monitoring two new systems moving in. One disturbance will arrive Thursday into Friday morning. The second system will push in Friday through Saturday morning. Both disturbances are showing signs of rain in the valleys with mixing across the higher terrain. Make sure to stay up to date on this forecast as it continues to evolve throughout the week.