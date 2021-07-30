Weather Blog: Chilly and damp conditions Friday

It’s a soggy start to our Friday, with scattered showers and downpours cutting across our region. For northern zones, this rain is welcomed as places like Saint Johnsbury remains -4.17 inches below our average rainfall for the year.

Once this line of heavier rain rolls by we’ll begin the processes of drying out and clearing out, but for some lingering drizzle remains especially in the mountains and the Northeast Kingdom. More of a chance for afternoon sunshine in the broad valleys like the Champlain valley and Saint Lawrence River Valley as temperatures only climb into the upper 50’s to mid 60’s.

Clearing continues overnight, with some patchy fog possible by daybreak as we once again fall back chilly into the low 50’s and upper 40’s.

Under mostly sunny skies we warm up quickly back into the upper 60’s to low 70’s which is technically still below average for this time of year, but warmer than the weather what we have today!

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley