Weather Blog: Clearing out the clouds and bringing in the sunshine to start the weekend!

We’re slowly peeling away the clouds, with blue skies and sunshine breaking out later this afternoon as temperatures are cooler in the mid to upper 60’s. Definitely feeling fall like with temperatures about 10 degrees below average.

Heading to the local Friday night football game this evening? Grab a light jacket, as temperatures fall to the 50’s after sunset!

Skies are partly to mostly sunny Saturday with temperatures in the low to mid 70’s!

Sunday comes with a touch more cloud cover and the chance for a spot shower by afternoon and evening as temperatures are in the mid to upper 70’s!

Have a great weekend

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley