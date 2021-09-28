Weather Blog: Clearing out the clouds and giving way to some sunshine Tuesday

Slowly but surely the cloud are filtering out this Tuesday morning, eventually giving way to partly to mostly sunny skies by afternoon. The reason why the clouds are hanging out is the cold front that brought yesterdays rain is still lingering in southern New England, bringing showers and storms to those folks this morning.

Eventually as that front pulls away from the coast, the clouds will too. Afternoon high temperatures climb to the upper 50’s and low 60’s and winds come from the north at 5-10 mph.

Under partly to mostly clear skies tonight, morning lows falling back chilly into the 30’s and 40’s. Patchy frost is possible through the NEK and Adirondacks, especially in places like Island Pond and Saranac Lake. Cover any sensitive plants!

Clouds are filtering back in for Wednesday with the slight chance for a spot sprinkle as afternoon high temperatures climb to the upper 50’s and low 60.

Happy Tuesday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley