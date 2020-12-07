Weather Blog: Clouds and snow flurries to start the workweek

Good Morning and Happy Monday!

It’s a relatively quiet start to they work week, compared to the messy weather we saw over the weekend, but there is a few lingering flurries that aren’t visible on radar, but you can definitely see them on the webcams!

Those snow showers could create a few slick spots on the roadways, but most will have a pretty easy going morning commute.

The clouds and chilly temperatures are sticking around Monday, as we only reach the upper 20’s to low 30’s, a northerly wind at 5-10 MPH will make it feel more like the low to mid 20’s.

Clouds are hanging around overnight, and we increase the chance for a few snow flurries, especially for the mountain peaks and in locations down wind of Lake Champlain as a north and northwest wind persists. Morning lows fall back into the upper teens and low 20’s

Mountain snow showers and a lot of clouds are in the cards Tuesday, as temperatures are still cold in the upper 20’s to low 30’s

Wednesday we watch a warm front nose into the region, bringing a surge of light to moderate snow especially for the morning drive. Accumulations will be limited in the valleys with only a dusting to 2 inches for most, while the higher mountain peaks could see 1-3″

Have a great day!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley