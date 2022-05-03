The weather pattern is about to shift in a dramatic way by the end of the week, but it’s how we get there that will be the most interesting part of the forecast. This morning, we’re beginning the day with a few leftover showers and mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s with south winds of 5-10 mph.

The afternoon will offer up drier weather, but continued cloudy skies. There may be a break or two of sunshine across the area by the end of the day, but nothing substantial enough to give temperatures a big boost. Nevertheless, it will be a comfortable afternoon ahead with highs in the lower to middle 60s.

Overnight into Wednesday morning, a new disturbance arrives with light to moderate rain likely. The rain showers will engulf much of the North Country and Upper Valley by the end of the morning commute. The heavier downpours will then slide south into southern Vermont and New Hampshire for the afternoon/evening ride home. Highs will manage the middle to upper 50s.

Rainfall totals from our midweek system will likely tally a 0.50″ to 1″+. The higher totals will be found where there are heavier downpours during the event. The rain is projected to come to an end by Wednesday night with clearing skies to follow for Thursday.