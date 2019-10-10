Weather Blog: Coastal low brings clouds and a few stray showers

There is a pesky Nor’easter meandering over our friends in Southern New England, pounding the coast with gusty winds and heavy rain.

Here in Northern New England so far all we’ve seen is a few high clouds, but as that system inches slightly northward, Southern Vermont could see a few stray sprinkles or showers. Our western slopes could also see some blustery downslope winds up to 25 mph.

Friday’s forecast is nearly a copy-paste forecast with filter sunshine north and a few stray showers south.

That system finally moves away for Saturday and we dry things out for the day, but another front swing in overnight and for the start of the day Sunday. The good news is this front doesn’t have a lot of moisture with it, and most of the shower activity wraps up by morning Sunday.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley