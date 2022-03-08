Our comfortable stretch of weather from the last few days is now over. Returning today through midweek will be wintry-like feels featuring brisk north winds, colder temperatures, and scattered snow showers. Speaking of which, a few flurries and snow showers are possible today especially across the higher terrain. Slippery stretches are likely this morning into the early afternoon. However, partly sunny skies get reeled back into the forecast this afternoon with highs in the 30s and wind chills in the teens to low 20s.

As we navigate through the overnight into Wednesday morning, you may notice a few fair weather clouds and those winds finally relaxing. That will be good news for temperatures tomorrow afternoon with many of us resurfacing through the 30s to low 40s. Nevertheless, a new disturbance will make a run at the North Country, Upper Valley, and Southern VT/NH Wednesday evening through the overnight. A general dusting to two inches looks likely for many with 2-4″+ across the mid to high slopes. Some of our far southern communities from Bennington to Windham counties could experience isolated 4-8″ amounts. Drive safe and remain weather aware through midweek.