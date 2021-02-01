Weather Blog: Complicated winter storm moves in for Tuesday morning

The cold before the storm! The first day of February is starting off bitter in the single and double digits below zero!

Temperatures are expected to moderate into the 20’s this afternoon, as skies are partly sunny for northern zones, and mostly cloudy in southern Vermont.

Knocking on our door step is a massive storm system that has impacted folks from California, to Chicago and Washington D.C. and now it’s sights are set on New England.

As of 10:30 am, very light snow from the outer bands of our storm system are trying to push into Southern Vermont, but it’s not making to much headway with a ton of dry air overhead.

As we move into the afternoon though the storm will overcome the dry air and light snow begins to push north, overspreading our region as we head past midnight Tuesday morning. It’s a slow mover!

We are expecting bands of moderate snow to push north through the Tuesday morning drive, causing visibility issues and poor road conditions, a great reason to work or learn from home- if you can!

The snow will continue to fall steady through Tuesday, with some dry air helping taper widespread snow back to snow showers.

Things pick up again Tuesday evening as we watch another band of heavy snow push in off of the Gulf of Maine. This is where snow will likely fall at rates of 1-2″ per hour especially through the Northeast Kingdom and along the International Border.

We’ll finally taper off to scattered snow shower by Wednesday morning, with those persisting into the afternoon thanks to some upslope influence.

Snow totals will ranges greatly based on elevation! The highest totals between 6-12″+ can be found on the eastern slopes of the Adirondacks, and Southern Vermont. And for the valleys totals will range on the lower end of 4-8″ especially for the Connecticut River Valley, where down sloping winds and shadowing with cut totals back significantly.

Happy Shoveling!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley