Weather Blog: Cool, cloudy and showery Wednesday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: After a bit of early morning sunshine the clouds are now filling in any holes. A spot shower or sprinkle is possible as afternoon high temperatures stay seasonably cool in the mid to upper 50’s

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few passing spot showers or areas of drizzle. Overnight lows fall to the 30’s and 40’s again.

Thursday: We may find a few more peaks of sunshine through the afternoon, otherwise it’s partly to mostly cloudy with a couple of passing spot showers… A few mountain flakes possible above 4000 feet. Temps in the mid 50’s

Friday: Partly sunny with high temperatures returning to the low 60’s

Saturday: Partly sunny with high temperatures in the low to mid 60’s

Have a great rest of the week… Dylan has you covered through Friday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog