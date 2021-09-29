Weather Blog: Cool, cloudy and showery Wednesday

Today: After a bit of early morning sunshine the clouds are now filling in any holes. A spot shower or sprinkle is possible as afternoon high temperatures stay seasonably cool in the mid to upper 50’s

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few passing spot showers or areas of drizzle. Overnight lows fall to the 30’s and 40’s again.

Thursday: We may find a few more peaks of sunshine through the afternoon, otherwise it’s partly to mostly cloudy with a couple of passing spot showers… A few mountain flakes possible above 4000 feet. Temps in the mid 50’s

Friday: Partly sunny with high temperatures returning to the low 60’s

Saturday: Partly sunny with high temperatures in the low to mid 60’s

Have a great rest of the week… Dylan has you covered through Friday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley