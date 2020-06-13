Weather Blog: Cooler weekend with sunny and dry stretch into next week

Happy Saturday everyone!

Today felt more like spring with cloudy skies and temperatures stuck in the 50s to near 60 degrees. A few showers may linger into tonight. Lows fall into the 40s with mostly to partly cloudy skies. We begin to see improvements into Sunday.

Sunday highs peak in the upper 60s near 70 degrees. Broken clouds through the afternoon with sunny skies to end the day for some. The really sunny weather arrives into Monday. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday temperatures begin to climb. Highs on Monday in the 70s, and then we remain in the 80s from Tuesday through Saturday.

The dry and sunny stretch looks to remain into Friday of next week before a few showers and storms become possible. Enjoy the wonderful summer-like forecast, but don’t forget to put on that sunscreen.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn