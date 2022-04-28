We are continuing to monitor an area of low pressure slowly moving northeast and out of the Gulf of Maine. However, it’s a very tightly wound system so our winds will be fairly strong for the day ahead. This morning, northwest winds are gusting upwards of 40 mph with wind chill values in the teens and 20s. Best to dress warm this morning and straight through the afternoon. Along with bundling up in the winter jacket, you’re going to want to make sure to take it slow on the roadways across the higher terrain as they may be snow covered and/or a bit slippery.

Our afternoon will offer up decreasing clouds, brisk northwest winds, and well below average temperatures. Highs are only forecast to reach near 50 degrees, which is a solid 10+ degrees below average for this time of year. Northwest winds will occasionally gust upwards of 30-40 mph, so be sure to dress for the wind chill straight into the afternoon. The silver lining to the afternoon is that it will remain dry.

The end of the work week and upcoming weekend will feature high pressure filtering through with breaks of sunshine, warming temperatures, and calmer conditions. Temperatures will muster the low 50s for Friday and Saturday followed by a big warm up into Sunday with highs in the 60s. Dry weather will accompany this three day period followed by a few showers returning for early next week.