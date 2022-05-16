Our afternoon weather update continues to show that we are on track for a busy day of weather. The towering cumulus clouds are building over the higher terrain of the Greens and Adirondacks. There are a few spotty downpours and storms that are generating over the mountains as of our lunchtime. However, it’s after lunchtime that the bigger storms will start to fire.

Steamy conditions leftover from the weekend will clash with an incoming cold front this afternoon into the evening. It will result in active weather propagating from SW to NE for the balance of the day. We remain under a marginal to enhanced risk of severe weather. New York, Vermont, and much of western New Hampshire fall under the categories of a slight and enhanced risks.

These are the areas we’re monitoring for the most significant threat of damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, and hail. There’s also a very slight chance for some brief rotation or a spin up in the orange and yellow shaded areas which outline the slight to enhanced risk of severe weather.

The heat, humidity, instability, and lift in the atmosphere will result in a few discrete cells popping up this afternoon. A hit or miss thunderstorm and even brief spin up cannot be ruled out ahead of the main line of thunderstorms for the late afternoon and evening. Despite all the stormy weather, highs will still manage the low 80s this afternoon.

The main line of strong to severe thunderstorms will come rumbling in late this afternoon through the evening commute with blinding rain at times, frequent lightning, damaging wind gusts in excess of 60+ mph, and localized flash flooding.

The risk for severe weather will decrease after sunset with much of the thunderstorm activity losing steam as they navigate east-northeast into northern New Hampshire and southeast Quebec. Rainfall totals will average 1 to 2 inches. Behind today’s front, temperatures will cool into the 40s and 50s by daybreak Tuesday. Remain weather aware through tonight and make sure you have multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts.