A series of systems passing through and nearby New England over the next few days will having varying impacts. Today, we are monitoring a low pressure system sweeping by with extra clouds, cooler temperatures, and soggier conditions. This morning, showers are overspreading from southwest to northeast all as temperatures sit in the 40s to low 50s. Make sure you have the rain jacket ready to take with you out the door to kick off the day.

The afternoon will offer up mostly cloudy skies, scattered showers/downpours, breezy south winds, and highs near 60 degrees…yes, 60 degrees and that’s it. It’s going to be a great day for indoor activities such as binging your favorite show, reading your favorite book, or cleaning things up around the house. If you have to be outdoors today, be sure to sport the rain gear. Rainfall totals by the time all is said and done tonight will average a 1/2″+.

As we navigate toward the end of the week, we will be monitoring a cold front sweeping across southern Quebec. A few isolated thunderstorms and downpours cannot be ruled out, but we’ll call it, generally, partly cloudy with highs near 80 degrees. It will also turn a bit more muggy tomorrow, which is a sign of what’s in store for the weekend.

A preview of the weekend shows near record breaking heat headed our way for Saturday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. It will be steamy and sticky to kick off the weekend, but a stray thunderstorm chance by late in the day could help to cool things off temporarily.

Otherwise, the stormier day looks to be Sunday; more specifically, Sunday night into Monday morning. A robust cold front will roll through the North Country and Upper Valley with strong, if not severe thunderstorms. Stay tuned to the weekend forecast as it continues to evolve.