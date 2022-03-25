We just cannot seem to catch a break from all the precipitation, in whatever form it has taken, over the last few days. There doesn’t seem to be an end in sight to the overall active weather pattern until we hit early next week.

Meanwhile, another round of rain is moving through this morning with many of us sitting above freezing. That means roadways are simply wet and not icy, which is great. Additional rainfall totals will average 0.25″ – 0.5″+.

Also, another bit of good news comes with the temperature profiles as a whole this morning. We are in the upper 30s to low 40s, so it’s not too uncomfortable of a rainy start to the day. Be sure to grab the rain jacket and puddle jumpers to be best prepared for your drive into school and work.

The afternoon will feature a few leftover rain/snow showers for the mountains and sprinkles for the valleys.

The winding down of precipitation will come with partly to mostly cloudy skies, breezy south winds of 5-15 mph, and high temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

The second half of the day doesn’t look too bad considering the breaks of sunshine here and there. However, it would be wise to keep the umbrella on standby just in case.

As we navigate into the weekend forecast, we will contend with a few more weak waves of low pressure moving through New England. It will result in rain/snow showers from time to time Saturday afternoon with highs in the 40s. Sunday, as one system passes us by, temperatures cool back into the 30s.

As temperatures cool, a few snow showers and flurries cannot be ruled out to wrap up the weekend. Our overall weekend forecast doesn’t look too bad, but be sure to use caution on the roadways as there may be a few slick spots here and there.