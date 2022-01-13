It’s a gray, hazy and foggy start to this Thursday, and with some of that low hanging fog causing slippery spots in the North Country.

Other than a few spot flurries or snow showers, we’re hanging on to the clouds with afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 30’s… even nearing 40 degrees in Southern zones.

Friday morning brings an arctic cold front that rolls in with a few morning snow showers… and bitter temperatures! High temperatures for Friday occur during the early morning… dipping back to the single digits by afternoon.

The weekend forecast… looks miserable. Temperatures by Saturday morning fall to the teens and 20’s below zero, but with winds remaining strong out of the north and west leaving wind chills that range between 30 and 40 below! Frost bite can set in within minutes at those temperatures! Bundle up!

Have a great Thursday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley