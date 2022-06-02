We were left pretty soggy yesterday as an area of low pressure collapsed across New England with bands of heavy downpours and scattered showers. That low pressure will now take an exit to the east along the New England Coast, but before pulling away it will continue to influence our forecast today. We’re beginning the day with mostly cloudy skies, patchy fog, leftover showers, and with temperatures in the 50s/60s.

The afternoon will offer up more overcast skies, light south breezes, and highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. The second half of the day will also feature patchy drizzle and an isolated thunder-shower or two. The better chance for more widely scattered showers and downpours will arrive overnight into tomorrow morning.

Eastern Vermont and much of New Hampshire will experience the heaviest of rain beginning late tonight through early Friday. Thereafter, a decaying cold front will approach with spotty thunderstorm and downpour activity through the afternoon. Highs will manage the upper 60s to low 70s with an increase in humidity levels, too.

Overall, rainfall totals between for the end of the week (today through Saturday morning) will average 0.25″ to 1″ for eastern VT and much of NH. Elsewhere, an additional 0.25″ to as much as 0.5″ cannot be ruled out.

A sneak peek at the weekend forecast shows that decaying cold front keeping the spotty shower chance alive for Saturday, but high pressure will move in for Sunday. That will mean a sunnier, drier, and nicer day overall to wrap up the weekend.