Weather Blog: Dry and sunny Tuesday

Other than a few extra clouds in the NEK and mountain peaks, Tuesday is shaping up to be beautiful with temperatures in the mid 70’s… Where was this weather over the long weekend?

Tonight starts off mostly clear but a warm front nose in with a few spot showers for northern zones early Wednesday, otherwise the day is partly to mostly sunny until the front arrives by afternoon.

When the front rolls in it comes with a narrow band of precipitation, but at times that precip could fall heavy over the same area as the system moves from the south to the northeast. Training thunderstorms could mean ponding on the roadways and even flash flooding as rainfall totals near 1-2″ in some spots.

That front stalls out just before reach the coast leaving a lot of extra clouds and the chance for a few spot showers Thursday. Drier weather moves in by friday and into the weekend.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley