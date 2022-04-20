We have a much quieter start to the day overall with just a few rain/snow showers. The valley rain showers are keeping the roadways wet in the lowest of elevations, but in the mid to high slopes you should expect some snowy/icy roadways. It would be best to slow it down and drive safe this morning, but be sure to also bundle up. Temperatures are in the 30s for many, but with brisk west winds it’s feeling more like the 20s.

The afternoon will feature clearing skies, drier weather, and breezy west winds. West winds will gust upwards of 20 mph all as temperatures rise back to near 50 degrees. Partly cloudy skies from the morning will turn mostly sunny for the afternoon. It will be a below average day overall, but finding time to get some fresh air today would be a great choice.

Thursday, the next weather-maker arrives in the form of a warm front followed by a cold front. We find ourselves in the warm sector of our incoming Thursday disturbance allowing for isolated rain showers to break out by lunchtime. The rain showers will continue to trail through for the afternoon with highs topping out in the mid 50s. The final cold front swings through Friday with maybe a few sprinkles. Rainfall totals between Thursday and Friday morning will average 1/10″ to 1/4″.