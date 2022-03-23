We have one last dry day ahead of us across the North Country and Upper Valley. We will be awaiting a warm front today and as we do so, winds will calm down and temperatures will rise into the 40s. Those 40 degree readings will feel like the 40s today as north winds will only average about 5-10 mph alongside partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Late tonight through early Thursday afternoon, a winter weather advisory will go into effect for southern Vermont, the southern Adirondacks, and much of New Hampshire. This advisory will take effect as a wintry mix of snow/sleet/freezing rain/rain moves in overnight through Thursday. The Thursday morning commute will be very icy across the mid to high slopes of southern and eastern Vermont, the southern ‘Dacks, and much of western and northern New Hampshire. A light to moderate glaze of ice will make for a dangerous drive into school and/or work, so be sure to plan ahead.

As temperatures rise above freezing by the mid afternoon, we’ll likely see the wintry mix transition over to primarily rain showers. The rain showers will evolve into downpours Thursday night into early Friday morning as a secondary area of low pressure forms to our south and cuts through New England with some vigor. A general 0.5″ – 1″ of rain is expected by the time we wake up Friday morning, so expect mud season to get even muddier by the end of the week. Drive safe and remain weather aware.