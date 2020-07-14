Weather Blog: Drying Out Midweek

Good afternoon!

After a relatively rare weather phenomenon brought torrential rainfall to parts of eastern Vermont and New Hampshire Tuesday morning, drier air allows for more sunshine and slightly lower humidity Wednesday. Before we break down the forecast, let’s look back at just what in the world happened this morning!

A Mesoscale Convective Vortex (MCV, for short) formed overnight and created big-time issues for many early today with a swath of 2-5″ rainfall totals per radar estimates and ground observations.

So, what’s an MCV? Meso, for a weather pattern on a relatively small scale. Convection is akin to saying thunderstorms. Vortex, this one is easy, spinning cyclonically like a low-pressure system.

It all started late last night with a cluster of unimpressive showers near Clifton Park, NY. As that line decayed and moved northeast into central Vermont, it released latent heat into the air, warming it. This led to a drop in surface pressure. Cyclonic rotation developed around that warm-core area of low pressure (almost like a mini hurricane) and voila! The atmospheric conditions have to be JUST RIGHT for this to occur. A scientific paper published in 1991 by D.A. Bartels and R.A. Maddox found that over seven-and-a-half years, visible satellite data could only verify 24 occurrences of an MCV.

And why wasn’t it in the forecast? There was really no hint in any model guidance last night that this would play out as such. When you’re predicting the future, you’re bound to run into surprises every once in a while. Luckily, our scientific understanding of the atmosphere and the technology we use to model its future behavior is improving all the time!

So, what’s next? For those feeling waterlogged, it’s drier air. Ongoing Tuesday afternoon showers and thunderstorms will fizzle out between sunset and midnight. The sky will begin to clear as the temp drops into the comfortable mid 50s to near 60 degrees. Areas that picked up a lot of rain today, however, will have to contend with patchy dense fog by daybreak Wednesday.

Most stay rain-free Wednesday, but higher terrain clouds and a handful of light, spotty mountain showers are likely in the cards. Broad valleys, it’s mostly sunny for you midweek. Upper 70s to low 80s with the lowest relative humidity of the entire week thanks to dewpoints in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Don’t get used to it! Southerly flow kicks up on Thursday with showers returning Thursday night into Friday. Then, the weekend promises to be hot and humid again with top temps near or into the 90s.

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault