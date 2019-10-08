Weather Blog: Drying out Tuesday

After such heavy rain Monday, were are spending the day Tuesday drying out. But that comes with a lot of fog especially in the river valleys, most of that should clear out though by mid-morning giving way to plenty of sunshine!

Grab the sunglasses, you’ll be needing them by the evening commute.

Dry weather continues on into Wednesday as an area of high pressure takes control of the forecast. As it does so, a pesky coastal low sneaks into Southern New England, kicking up the winds and putting down some very heavy rain. The area of high pressure over our region helps to contain those conditions to the south, but that doesn’t mean a few clouds and sprinkles won’t sneak in, especially along the Massachusetts border.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley