High pressure will situate itself across southern New England today allowing for an abundance of sunshine through the afternoon. South winds will be wrapping around that high and when paired with sunshine will help temperatures to boost into the middle to upper 20s. South winds will gust upwards of 15-20 mph, which may help to kick up a few flurries across the higher terrain.

As we navigate our way into the weekend there will be some differences in the forecast that are worth noting. Saturday will feature increasing clouds ahead of a warm front. Temperatures will manage the mid 30s with a slight chance for a brief wintry mix after midnight.

Our Saturday night warm front will be followed up with a strong cold front for Sunday. That cold front will likely produce widely scattered rain showers and breezy conditions. We will be monitoring all waterways across our coverage area just in case the anticipated ice/snow melt leads to river level rises. Stay tuned and weather aware.