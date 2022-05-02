The overall weather pattern will remain quite active through at least midweek with a return to scattered rain showers. One system is arriving today with a few showers this morning across the North Country and southern Vermont. Those showers will continue to overspread the Upper Valley and northern Vermont as the day wears on. Nevertheless, be sure to have the rain jacket or umbrella with you before heading out the door today.

The afternoon will feature widely scattered showers, mostly cloudy skies, and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. South winds will gust upwards of 20 mph, as well. All of the action comes hot on the heels of a dissipating boundary passing through the area. It should begin to exit by the end of the day.

As we navigate toward midweek, tomorrow’s forecast looks the driest with cloudy skies remaining in place along with milder temperatures in the mid 60s. However, showers will return overnight into Wednesday with another passing low pressure system and its boundaries. The rainfall for Wednesday could be steadier and heavier at times, if all breaks just right. Stay tuned to the forecast as it continues to evolve.