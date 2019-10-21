Weather Blog: Foggy start gives way to sunshine

No, you’re not waking up in a Monday Morning fog… It’s actually very foggy this morning, especially in and around the river valleys.

Keep those headlights on, and be prepared for rapidly changing driving conditions!

Grab the sunglasses! Sunshine finally makes an appearance by mid-morning!

Dry weather sticks around overnight, but changes arrive for Tuesday. We start off the day dry, with even a few areas of sunshine, but clouds thicken up and rain arrives for Saint Lawerence Valley by early afternoon, late afternoon for the Champlain Valley.

Although there will be a few embedded heavier downpours, there won’t be the widespread heavy rain that we saw last Thursday. Rainfall totals will likely be between 0.25-0.75″ with a few spots closer to an inch. Rain continues overnight, but the heaviest downpours wrap up by late morning, leaving a few leftover showers, that linger through the evening.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley