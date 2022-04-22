The forecast for the morning calls for a few leftover showers rolling to the east across northern Vermont and New Hampshire. If you’re not experiencing a shower to start the day, it will likely be plain old cloudy and gloomy in your neck of the woods. Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s to go along with the clouds and isolated showers. Be sure to have the umbrella on standby, especially in the NEK and central/northern New Hampshire.

The afternoon will feature slowly, but surely clearing skies with highs achieving the upper 40s to middle 50s. Northwest winds will average 5-15 mph this morning, but will kick up to around 10-20 mph this afternoon. That means wind chill will be a factor today, so having the jacket handy will be important. Any leftover rainfall from the morning/early afternoon will only add up to another 1/10″ or so.

The weekend forecast will showcase partly to mostly cloudy skies for Saturday as a warm front lifts north and breaks apart. That warm front will provide a few shower chances to our far western counties in the North Country and southern counties of Vermont. Elsewhere should remain dry for a majority of the day with highs reaching the upper 40s to low 50s. Saturday, albeit a bit gloomy, will be the pick of the weekend. Sunday, mostly cloudy skies arrive in earnest with showers slicing through from the morning into the early afternoon. Overall, it’s not the best of weekend forecasts, but it could be so much worse especially by late April standards.