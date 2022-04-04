We are beginning the morning with a departing area of low pressure just off of the New England Coast. It has been able to rally up some northwesterly breezes, which in turn have led to a few snow showers across the Champlain Valley and North Country. The snow showers are making for just some wet roadways to kick off the day, but there will be a few slippery stretches likely across the higher terrain. As far as temperatures are concerned, it’s a seasonable start with many of us waking up to readings in the 20s/30s.

The afternoon will feature highs near 50 degrees, clearing skies, and continued north breezes of 5-15 mph. Overall, it will be a marvelous Monday afternoon with plenty of sunshine, mild readings, and dry weather. Make sure to get out and enjoy some fresh air today!

Tuesday will be near rinse and repeat of today with partly sunny to partly cloudy skies returning to the North Country and Upper Valley. However, the next weather-maker will scoot into frame by the middle parts of the week. It’s an area of low pressure that will remain well south of New England, but it will be just far enough north to allow for isolated showers across southern Vermont and New Hampshire. The next, more significant rain-maker will arrive on Thursday with a steady, soaking rain for many of us. Stay tuned for rainfall totals as the forecast continues to evolve.