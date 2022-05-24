High pressure is in the process of settling down across the Northeast for the next few days. What does this mean for us in the North Country and Upper Valley? It will mean lots of filtered sunshine, dry weather, and a gradual warm up. This morning, you can tell the warm up will be a real gradual process today as frost advisories are in place until 8 AM for the Adirondacks and Northeast Kingdom. Many of us are in the 30s and 40s to kick off the day with very little cloud cover.

The afternoon will offer up partly to mostly sunny skies, highs near 70 degrees, and north winds of 5-10 mph. It will be a dry afternoon of weather as well, so any outdoor plans you may have today are a go without having to grab any extra layers or rain gear. Lastly, humidity levels will remain in check so it will be a comfortable day overall.

Tomorrow will be a near rinse and repeat of today, but we will be just a few degrees warmer. Partly to mostly sunny skies return for midweek with highs in the lower to middle 70s. South winds will take hold tomorrow and may help to spark a mountain-top shower or sprinkle. Otherwise, much of the coverage area will remain dry.