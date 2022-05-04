We continue to track an area of low pressure as it spirals its way through New England today. That area of low pressure and its attending boundaries are helping to overspread the North Country and Upper Valley with scattered showers this morning. The wet weather should be met with the puddle jumpers and rain jacket or umbrella. It’s a soggy, yet mild morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

The afternoon will feature continued scattered showers, mostly cloudy skies, and light southeast breezes of 5-15 mph. The clouds and moisture will aid in keeping temperatures well below average for the afternoon, as well. Highs will only manage the lower to middle 50s on the day. Overnight, showers exit and drier weather works in after midnight. Rainfall totals will average a half an inch to an inch.

Thursday, high pressure sweeps in with much drier weather, more sunshine, and moderating temperatures. Partly to mostly sunny skies for tomorrow afternoon will likely be accompanied by high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Overnight, we’re monitoring the progress of a weak trough sinking south. It may have enough steam to spark off a few showers early Friday morning, but we’ll need to examine more model runs to confirm that possibility. Stay tuned and keep dry.