The winds are HOWLING on our western slopes and through the higher elevations… Take a look at some of the top gusts so far! About 4000 Vermonters are in the dark tonight!

It’s also POURING rain across the North Country, with all of that water eventually rotating through the rest of the region, another half an inch of water is possible!

Here are some of the estimated totals so far.

Here is a look at the weekend forecast… the heaviest rain ends by morning Friday, with lingering scattered showers and mountain flakes continuing through the weekend!

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley