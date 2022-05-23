This past weekend featured lots of heat, humidity, and thunderstorm activity. However, all of those elements of the forecast have exited this morning and we are now left behind with an approaching area of high pressure. That high pressure will provide a drier, yet cooler day ahead. Temperatures are in the 40s to low 50s this morning alongside partly to mostly cloudy skies and areas of fog.

The afternoon will feature highs in the middle to upper 60s, partly sunny skies, and brisk north winds of 5-15 mph. If you will be out and about this afternoon, you may want to consider a sweater or light jacket. Otherwise, it will be a dry day of weather overall.

High pressure will filter in overhead for Tuesday’s forecast allowing for more sunshine, dry weather, and rebounding temperatures. Readings will rise into the upper 60s to low 70s tomorrow afternoon with winds shifting to the west at 5-10 mph. The moral of the weather story to kick off the work week: decent and dry.