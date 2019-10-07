Weather Blog: It’s a wet start to the workweek. Grab the rain gear!

Make sure you grab that umbrella, ella, ella, eh, eh, eh!! (Thanks for the reference Rihanna)

Moderate to heavy rain pours on us through Monday afternoon, with rainfall totals between 1-2″ A lot of water!

As you head out the door, the rainy weather gear is needed (Umbrella, Rain jacket, and Boots) and lay off the gas just a bit as you head in… hydroplaning will be a problem this morning. We’re also keeping a close watch on the rivers and streams, although most should stay within their banks.

Rain becomes more scattered during the afternoon and evening, finally wrapping up overnight leaving partly cloudy skies and temperatures falling to the low 40’s.

Beyond Monday, Tuesday will feature a few stubborn morning clouds, but afternoon clearing and skies stay that way, for the most part, all the way through the end of the workweek.

