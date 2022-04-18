We have a marvelous Monday and start to the work week to enjoy before a winter storm rolls into the area for Tuesday. This morning, temperatures are in the 20s and 30s alongside clear skies and light winds. Make sure to bundle up and grab the sunglasses for the day ahead. Temperatures will likely remain cool for the balance of the day.

The afternoon will feature more sunshine, highs in the lower to middle 50s, and a light north breeze of 5-10 mph. We will remain dry through the afternoon and evening, but by the overnight into Tuesday morning it will turn a bit more active as a winter storm approaches.

A burst of heavy snow is likely for many folks at the onset of this storm, especially past midnight into Tuesday morning. However, that snow will transition into a wintry mix for the valleys by the time we reach the Tuesday morning commute. Thereafter, the wintry mix will flop over to plain old rain showers in the lower elevations.

Across the higher terrain the snow and wintry mix will accumulate allowing for travel headaches Tuesday. A dusting to 4″ is expected in the Greens. A solid 4-8″ is forecast for the mid to high slopes of the northern Adirondacks with 12-18″ for the central and southern Adirondacks. Meanwhile, the valleys may experience a sloppy dusting to an inch before transitioning over to a 0.10″ to as much as 0.75″ of rain. The system will exit by midweek with drier weather and breaks of sunshine.